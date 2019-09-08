LambC drops adorable MV teaser for love song collab "You" featuring Soran's Go Young Bae

LambC is gearing up to release a single with Go Young Bae, the lead singer of indie band Soran!

On September 8, a short music video teaser for the single, entitled "You," was released by the R&B singer's agency Happy Robot Records. In the clip, a happy young couple enjoys one another's company as the song's hook plays. The video's bright colors and playful direction style complements the love song's upbeat mood.

Meanwhile, "You" is set for release on September 10 at noon KST.

Check out the full teaser above!