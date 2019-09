The ladies of Bolbbalgan4 are ready for a holiday!

On September 8, the duo released the music video teaser for their upcoming song "Workaholic." In the clip, they complement the song's 'escaping from the workplace' concept by showing an office full of employees completely losing control - throwing around paper and office equipment as they fight and dance around.

Meanwhile, "Workaholic" is set for release on September 10 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser above!