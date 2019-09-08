After School's Nana gains attention for 'goddess' level visuals in new Instagram post

Recent photos of Nana have caught the eye of netizens for the entertainer's admirable beauty.



On September 8 KST, the After School idol turned actress took to her personal Instagram to share images of herself attending a promotional event for beauty brand MISSHA in Vietnam.



In the photos, Nana is wearing a red off-shoulder dress that forms to her glamorous figure. She matched the outfit with a simple lipstick look, defined eyebrows, and long crystal earrings.

Not only were her fans impressed with the chic look, but her celebrity friends also chimed in.

"Yo, awesome! World star little sister," g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung teased.

"Oh my, gorgeous," actress Jo Bo Ah added.

Meanwhile, Nana's latest drama - KBS's legal drama 'Justice' - completed its run on September 5.



Check out Nana's Instagram posts below!