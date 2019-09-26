13

Ladies Code to make a comeback

Ladies Code will be making their comeback!

The girls released a simple teaser video as they talked about their past comebacks to the camera. The simple and black and white video did not show any teasers regarding the music video or concept, but rather the members talking to the camera as if the viewer was in the same room as them. The end of the video shows a date of October 10 with the morse code decoded as CODE03.

Ladies Code has truly been through a lot and we wish them the best in all they do. 

