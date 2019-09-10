IONE (Former SPEED member Taeha) reveals 'Idea' dance practice video

IONE (former SPEED member Taeha) has revealed a dance practice video for his latest track "Idea".



IONE made a comeback with "Idea" under his new entertainment agency SE M&M last week, and he's now here with a choreography practice video. The R&B track is about feeling very drawn to someone. As previously reported, IONE made his debut with SPEED back in 2013 and debuted solo in 2015 following the group's disbandment.



Check out IONE's "Idea" MV here if you missed it and his dance practice above!





