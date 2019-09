Hara is back and ready to kill it with a short MV for her upcoming release "Midnight Queen".

The former Kara member has gone through a hectic year, but it seems like she's ready to put the past behind her as she puts on her dancing shoes and becomes a true queen! Her doll-like features truly shine as she shows off her dance moves and charm.

The full version of the song is set to release on November 13th. Check out the MV above!