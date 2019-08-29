Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Yang Hyun Suk returns home after completing 23-hour police questioning

On August 30 at approximately 8:30 AM KST, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk returned home after completing police questioning for approximately 23 hours. 

Back on August 29, Yang Hyun Suk appeared in front of press dressed in a neat suit, as he answered police summons for questioning around 9:50 AM KST. During his 23-hour questioning, police inquired about Yang Hyun Suk's illegal gambling allegations, as well as for suspicions of soliciting prostitution. 

As he made his way out of the Seoul Metropolitan Police office, Yang Hyun Suk briefly commented to the press, "I explained the truth in very specific detail. I participated in the questioning diligently and honestly."

nurel41
1 minute ago

I don’t think I’ve ever seen him looking this alert before.

-1

Factsdomatter-434
15 minutes ago

That is what exactly what Seungri. So of course waiting for the AKP headlined article YG “partially” admits to everything followed by YG admitted everything - netizen react one.


Ah journalism at it’s finest.

