Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

F.T. Island drop a recording studio preview for a new album, ahead of Hongki's enlistment!

It looks like F.T. Island have a new album in store for fans, just before main vocalist Hongki enlists for his mandatory service!

On August 29, F.T. Island surprised fans with a brief recording studio preview teaser, titled "F.T. Island new album spoiler". In the clip, Hongki sings his heart out to a dramatic rock ballad-style number, hinting at a comeback song very similar to F.T. Island's classic sound. 

Meanwhile, ahead of Hongki's upcoming military enlistment next month, F.T. Island will be hosting a fan event titled 'FTFT' this September 8.

way0leto196 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

I was listening to FT Island's 2007 -2009 album last night... just to reminisce the memories.. kekeke..

And the preview, it was superb. I already can tell it is a good song. Can't wait for it!

Eleutherna169 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

The first release with 4 members and the last before enlistment! So happy to get one last EP! 😍

