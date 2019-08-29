F.T. Island drop a recording studio preview for a new album, ahead of Hongki's enlistment!

It looks like F.T. Island have a new album in store for fans, just before main vocalist Hongki enlists for his mandatory service!

On August 29, F.T. Island surprised fans with a brief recording studio preview teaser, titled "F.T. Island new album spoiler". In the clip, Hongki sings his heart out to a dramatic rock ballad-style number, hinting at a comeback song very similar to F.T. Island's classic sound.

Meanwhile, ahead of Hongki's upcoming military enlistment next month, F.T. Island will be hosting a fan event titled 'FTFT' this September 8.