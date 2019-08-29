Former Melody Day member Yeo Eun signs as a solo artist with SG MADE

Former Melody Day member Yeo Eun will be starting anew as a solo artist, under her new label SG MADE!

On August 30, SG MADE told media outlets, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Yeo Eun. We promise to provide our fullest support so that Yeo Eun, who previously garnered attention as the main vocalist of Melody Day as well as through her various OSTs, can display her talents and vocals in numerous fields."

Meanwhile, Yeo Eun is currently preparing for her solo comeback some time this September.

