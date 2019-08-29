Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Melody Day member Yeo Eun signs as a solo artist with SG MADE

AKP STAFF

Former Melody Day member Yeo Eun will be starting anew as a solo artist, under her new label SG MADE!

On August 30, SG MADE told media outlets, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Yeo Eun. We promise to provide our fullest support so that Yeo Eun, who previously garnered attention as the main vocalist of Melody Day as well as through her various OSTs, can display her talents and vocals in numerous fields." 

Meanwhile, Yeo Eun is currently preparing for her solo comeback some time this September. 

  1. Melody Day
1 512 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Hopkinz281 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's what she deserves

Share
X1
X1 to guest on MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'
47 minutes ago   0   844
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
16 hours ago   34   23,133

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND