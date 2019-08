The W Project 4 boys are here with another teaser and they definitely did not disappoint

The boys showed off their dance moves to their upcoming release "1 Minute 1 Second (Return to Me)" and they definitely brought their best to the table. The song is a poppy electro-house tune that contrasts with the teaser's dark colors and visuals. This is definitely a debut you should keep your eyes out for!

Check out the teaser above.