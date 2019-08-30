Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Simon D reveals MV for 'ya ain't gang'

Simon D is really hustling and has released his third MV to fans.

The rapper and artist recently released songs and music videos for "Make Her Dance" and "Pose" but it seems like he had another banger prepared! The talented artist showed off his swag with this incredibly hard hitting song "ya ain't gang" featuring JayAllDay and SIMO of Y2K92

The MV featured amazing dance performances and great performances by not only Simon D but also the featuring artists. Check out the MV above.

