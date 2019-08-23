Netizens notice similarities between X1 and EXO's posing concepts

Sharp-eyed netizens are buzzing about the similarities between EXO and X1's photo arrangements.

It seems like X1's photocard shoots carry similar poses that resemble one of EXO's pictorials.

One pose is the X formation which can be seen in the photo above.

Many netizens believe that this is not a mere coincidence as another one of X1's photocards also uses a similar pose, see below.

Given the immense popularity of X1, it is clear that there is a lot of attention directed towards how the promotions will be handled. However, many fans were disappointed and are demanding the truth amidst some serious voting manipulation allegations, causing difficulty for the group even before debut.

Netizens are divided stating:

"This is literally a copy and paste."

"Isn't it because they both have X in their name?"

"This is an exaggeration."

What do you think? Are the similarities in poses a coincidence?