ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 10th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", Seen Hyun Hee debuted with "movie! dream! magic!", Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", and TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing".





As for the winners, ITZY, Ben, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY!





Other performers of the night were CIX, Dongkiz, 1Team, VERIVERY, VAV, D1CE, KNK, GWSN, CIX, ITZY, NCT Dream, FANATICS, and Han Yeo Reum.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Rocket Punch







==

DEBUT: Seen Hyun Hee







==

COMEBACK: Oh My Girl







==

COMEBACK: Seventeen







==

COMEBACK: TRCNG







===

CIX

==

Dongkiz







==

1Team







==

VERIVERY







==

VAV







==

D1CE







==

KNK







==

GWSN







==

CIX







==

ITZY







==

NCT Dream







==

FANATICS

==

Han Yeo Reum

===