News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 10th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", Seen Hyun Hee debuted with "movie! dream! magic!", Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", and TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing".

As for the winners, ITZY, Ben, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY!


Other performers of the night were CIXDongkiz, 1Team, VERIVERYVAVD1CEKNKGWSNCIX, ITZYNCT DreamFANATICS, and Han Yeo Reum.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Rocket Punch


DEBUT: Seen Hyun Hee


COMEBACK: Oh My Girl


COMEBACK: Seventeen


COMEBACK: TRCNG


CIX

Dongkiz


1Team


VERIVERY


VAV


D1CE


KNK


GWSN


CIX


ITZY


NCT Dream


FANATICS

Han Yeo Reum

Gold_Chilli260 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

Congratulations ladies🎊🎉🍾🎈 3rd win and I hope many more. 😁😃

0

StepOut67 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Congratulations ITZY!!

in other news, Seventeen slayed again💎


