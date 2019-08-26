Kim Jae Hwan and Stella Jang come together for romcom-style 'Vacance in September' MV starring April's Naeun

Kim Jae Hwan and Stella Jang have released their duet song "Vacance in September"!



The single appears on the album 'Pocket List 8/12: Vacance in September,' the first installment of NIZ Music Entertainment's 'Pocket List' series. As a medium-tempo duet ballad, it creates the atmosphere of a small romantic getaway helping two lovers escape the fatigue of hot weather and daily routine.



The music video plays as something of a mini rom-com drama starring April's Naeun, actor Bae Hyun Sung, and popular vlogger Yang Pang.





Check out the full music video above!