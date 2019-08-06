Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, & Han Hyun Min chase after their dreams to become the 'Hip Hop King' in new music drama teaser

AKP STAFF

In SBS's newest short-form music drama 'Hip Hop King', Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, Han Hyun Min, and more will be going back to school to chase after their dreams while facing challenges in school, at home, and on the streets!

Set to premiere this August 9 at 11:10 PM KST, 'Hip Hop King' tells the story of a small town student named Bang Young Baek (Hoya), as he moves to Seoul to chase his hip-hop dreams. Next to Young Baek, an outspoken girl with a lot of secrets named Song Ha Jin (April's Naeun) firmly supports Young Baek's ambitions, even if they started off on a rough patch. 

Curious to know more about 'Hip Hop King'? The 6-part short-form music drama series airs every Fridays nights beginning on August 9, so don't miss it!

  1. Naeun
  2. Shin
  3. Han Hyun Min
  4. Hoya
MusikLova2 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago
APRIL's Lee Naeun! 😍😘

KihyunBooberry-770 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

i love shin

thats one of my babydaddys

tell twice to keep their fucking paws off him

they snatching up everybody mans

