Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, & Han Hyun Min chase after their dreams to become the 'Hip Hop King' in new music drama teaser

In SBS's newest short-form music drama 'Hip Hop King', Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, Han Hyun Min, and more will be going back to school to chase after their dreams while facing challenges in school, at home, and on the streets!

Set to premiere this August 9 at 11:10 PM KST, 'Hip Hop King' tells the story of a small town student named Bang Young Baek (Hoya), as he moves to Seoul to chase his hip-hop dreams. Next to Young Baek, an outspoken girl with a lot of secrets named Song Ha Jin (April's Naeun) firmly supports Young Baek's ambitions, even if they started off on a rough patch.

Curious to know more about 'Hip Hop King'? The 6-part short-form music drama series airs every Fridays nights beginning on August 9, so don't miss it!