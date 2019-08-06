GOT7's Jackson listed as a musical performer on next week's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

It looks like GOT7's Jackson will be performing as a musical guest on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

Fans noticed recently that Jackson was listed as a performer on the upcoming August 13 recording of the show, and tickets to attend the musical guest performance for this particular recording are already sold out!

Meanwhile, Jackson will also be performing at the upcoming 2019 'Head In The Clouds' festival in Los Angeles on August 17 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Wonder what singles he'll be performing for both upcoming stages?