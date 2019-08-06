Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

GOT7's Jackson listed as a musical performer on next week's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

It looks like GOT7's Jackson will be performing as a musical guest on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

Fans noticed recently that Jackson was listed as a performer on the upcoming August 13 recording of the show, and tickets to attend the musical guest performance for this particular recording are already sold out!

Meanwhile, Jackson will also be performing at the upcoming 2019 'Head In The Clouds' festival in Los Angeles on August 17 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Wonder what singles he'll be performing for both upcoming stages?

Indri_hapsari983 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Usually i always praise jyp but tbh they never really good to promoting his boygroup...they invest more on their gg n it kinda upset me how they always gave their bg a lame song...skidz n day6 always have a good song bcoz they produces their own music...but jyp really had no hands on jackson's success in the west or china...its pure bcoz his own hardworks...i believe the reason why jackson still in jyp is bcoz of his brothers in got7 who always understanding his passion n let him do his own activities....jyp please pay attention to your bg please

kpopiscrazy371 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

oh wow cool <3 im so happy for jackson !

