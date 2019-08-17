Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Heechul addresses recent rumor he's dating TWICE's Momo on 'Knowing Brothers'

Heechul addressed the recent rumor he's dating TWICE's Momo on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On the August 17th episode of the show, Min Kyung Hoon revealed he wasn't sure the Super Junior member would show up after the rumors. However, Heechul entered the room dancing to TWICE choreography, and Min Kyung Hoon gave him a hard time, joking about the two 'Knowing Brothers' close relationship. When asked if he was actually dating Momo, Heechul responded, "No, it's not true."

In related news, both Heechul and Momo's labels have already denied their dating rumors.

Check out the clip above to see how Heechul deals with it.

Kirsty_Louise 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

The fact that people thought this was true at all was hilarious.

810 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

As expected, he likes Kyung Hoon the best

