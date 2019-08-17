VAV drop performance MV for 'Give Me More'

VAV have dropped their performance music video for "Give Me More".



"Give Me More" featuring De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz was released last month, and VAV came back with a concept fit for the Latin dance hall inspired sound. The above performance MV gives a clear look at VAV's choreography for the hot, summer track.



Watch VAV's original MV for "Give Me More" here if you missed it and their performance MV above!

