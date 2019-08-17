VAV have dropped their performance music video for "Give Me More".
"Give Me More" featuring De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz was released last month, and VAV came back with a concept fit for the Latin dance hall inspired sound. The above performance MV gives a clear look at VAV's choreography for the hot, summer track.
Watch VAV's original MV for "Give Me More" here if you missed it and their performance MV above!
VAV drop performance MV for 'Give Me More'
