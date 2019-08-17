Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

VAV drop performance MV for 'Give Me More'

AKP STAFF

VAV have dropped their performance music video for "Give Me More".

"Give Me More" featuring De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz was released last month, and VAV came back with a concept fit for the Latin dance hall inspired sound. The above performance MV gives a clear look at VAV's choreography for the hot, summer track.

Watch VAV's original MV for "Give Me More" here if you missed it and their performance MV above!

  1. VAV
  2. GIVE ME MORE
0 229 Share Be the first to vote
VAV
VAV drop performance MV for 'Give Me More'
15 minutes ago   0   221
EXO, f(x), ITZY, Pentagon, Red Velvet, Seventeen, SISTAR, TWICE
8 Kpop Groups That Slayed The Summer Concept
16 hours ago   13   17,973

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND