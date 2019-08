Hayoung has released another film teaser for her solo debut, and this time she revealed a short snippet of the vocals on her title track!

The teaser is titled 'SMELL' and shows Hayoung in yellow smelling various flowers. We hear her strong and powerful vocals come in as well, giving fans a first glimpse at what her title track will sound like.

Check out the teaser film above! Are you ready for Hayoung's solo debut?