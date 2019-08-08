BTS is the first foreign male act to be certified 'Million' by RIAJ

BTS' latest single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' is a million-seller in Japan.



According to the Oricon News, 'Lights/Boy With Luv' has been certified 'Million' by the RIAJ for the month of July.

This is the first time in history, that a foreign male act has achieved the 'Million' certification for a single. Not only that, this is the first time in 12 years that any male act in Japan achieved the 'Million' certification for a single. The last time it occurred was Masafumi Akikawa's "A Thousand Winds" back in August 2007.

BTS is only the 3rd Korean act to achieve a 'Million' certification. BoA accomplished this 3 times with 'Listen to My Heart' in 2002, 'Valenti' in 2003, and 'Best of Soul' in 2005. Girls' Generation also achieved a 'Million' certification with 'Girls' Generation' in 2011.

Congratulations to BTS!



