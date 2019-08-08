Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

BTS is the first foreign male act to be certified 'Million' by RIAJ

AKP STAFF

BTS' latest single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' is a million-seller in Japan.

According to the Oricon News, 'Lights/Boy With Luv' has been certified 'Million' by the RIAJ for the month of July.

This is the first time in history, that a foreign male act has achieved the 'Million' certification for a single. Not only that, this is the first time in 12 years that any male act in Japan achieved the 'Million' certification for a single. The last time it occurred was Masafumi Akikawa's "A Thousand Winds" back in August 2007.

BTS is only the 3rd Korean act to achieve a 'Million' certification. BoA accomplished this 3 times with 'Listen to My Heart' in 2002, 'Valenti' in 2003, and 'Best of Soul' in 2005. Girls' Generation also achieved a 'Million' certification with 'Girls' Generation' in 2011.

Congratulations to BTS!

Kirsty_Louise 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

I've said this so many times at this point but...KINGS!

DisplayName975 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Well deserved. LIGHTS is such a cute and heartwarming song 💜

