'Dispatch' reporter who broke Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's dating news says the story was ready to go 2 weeks before it was released + reveals the reason why it was delayed

On August 8, MBC's 'Section TV' had a segment on the newest idol couple, Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo.

Dispatch reporter Myungjoo Oh was the one who broke the story and held an interview with Section TV. The reporter stated that there couldn’t be any open dating since they're both idol stars. Since Jihyo is living in a dorm with the other TWICE members, she mostly went to Kang Daniel’s home. Most of the time, the dates were at his home, and the frequency was about once a week.

The reporter revealed that they had the article ready to publish on July 20, but delayed publishing it until August 5. The reason for the delay was in consideration of Kang Daniel's solo debut on July 25. If they published it on July 20, it would have had a major effect on Kang Daniel's solo debut so Dispatch thought it would be best to delay the release of the article until after his solo debut.

Dispatch also considered Kang Daniel's fan meeting on August 1. They also wanted to release it on August 2, but couldn't due to all the news after Japan removed South Korea from the trade 'white list', so, they finally released it on August 5.