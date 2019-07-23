Woollim's new girl group Rocket Punch shares debut concept film for 14-year old maknae Dahyun

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Rocket Punch is introducing the members one by one, with a debut film series!

The first member up of Rocket Girls is Dahyun, the group's 2005-born maknae! Despite still being 14-years old, Dahyun takes breaths away with her lovely, charming visuals.

Meanwhile, Rocket Girls consist of members Yeonhee, Juri, Sooyoon, Yoonkyung, Sohee, and Dahyun. Stay tuned for more of the members' individual debut films coming soon, as well as more information on their full debut!

