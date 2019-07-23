New girl group FANATICS reveals all 6 members for the first time in summery debut teasers

Upcoming new girl group FANATICS ha revealed the faces of all 6 of their members for the very first time, in their first debut teaser images!

Housed under FENT, FANATICS is led by former 'Produce 48' contestant Kim Do Ah, who previously promoted in FANATICS's pre-debut unit Flavor along with Chiayi and Yoonhye. The remaining three members of FANATICS - Chaelin, Doi, and Sika - are being revealed for the very first time through their concept photos below.

According to FENT, FANATICS will be debuting with a unique concept, in which new members are free to join the group at any time. The girl group will be debuting this August 6 with their 1st mini album 'The Six' - meaning that for this debut album, the group was made up of 6 members. However, in their future promotions, the group is likely to add or subtract members freely based on concept.

Stay tuned for even more of FANATICS's debut teaser images, coming soon!