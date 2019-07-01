WINNER release Japanese MV filled with 'Millions' of lovely flowers

WINNER have dropped their newest Japanese mini album, 'WE'!

The full MV for their title track "Millions" (Japanese ver.), WINNER bring back some of the lovely, colorful aesthetics of their Korean version "Millions" MV, singing and dancing by flower trees in full bloom, in a cloud-filled room, etc.

WINNER's latest Japanese mini album 'WE' contains a total of 7 tracks, including "Ah Yeah", "Zoo", "MOLA", "BOOM", "Everyday (Remix)", "First Love (2019, Korean ver.)", and "Millions". The album is available digitally beginning July 1, and physically on August 7,