Younha says she sings 'Password 486' every year when she gets drunk

Singer Younha revealed a personal annual ritual of her own.

In a recent interview with 'TV Report', Younha talked about singing her own songs, not just in front of the public but in private settings. Whenever she goes to karaoke, she says, she often sings her own songs. One song was especially her go-to, especially when she was in a particular mood for it.

"I always sing 'Password 486' once a year when I'm drunk," shared the singer, while laughing. "Actually, there were many times (in the past) when I didn't want to sing 'Password 486' at all. I used to think that that was part of my 'dark past'. But, one day I realized that my songs were not just mine. They tell me a lot of women like to sing that song at karaoke places. I like how my songs are still loved over time. I love how the lyrics are especially adored."

Have you ever sung a Younha song at karaoke?