VERIVERY drops album highlight medley for 'VERI-CHILL'

VERIVERY has dropped the album highlight medley video for 'VERI-CHILL'.

As the rookie group gets ready for their comeback, Jellyfish Entertainment revealed the highlight medley for their new single album. This 1st single contains three tracks -- the title song "Tag Tag Tag", "Can't Help But Fall In Love" (translated literally), and "Thank you, NEXT?" -- but the medley only reveals the highlights for the first two. Once again, the jack swing music genre of the album continues to form a cute and funky image for the group.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY are also celebrating their 200th day since debut. Congratulations to the rookies!

Stay tuned for the full album release on July 31.