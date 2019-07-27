Netizens LOL at a cute mistake Yunho made at EXO's concert

Netizens 'LOL-ed' at Yunho's unintentional mistake at an EXO concert.

At a recent EXO concert in Seoul, TVXQ's Yunho showed up to support his brothers as SM Entertainment's veteran 'sunbae'. However, a cute mistake by Yunho made EXO-Ls laugh out loud: when Yunho was given the spotlight as one of the honored guests, he had unintentionally held up the surprise slogan that was only supposed to be revealed to EXO during the encore stage!

Proud to support the juniors, Yunho had been unknowingly caught with a satisfied facial expression on his face, shared by fellow artists of SM including NCT. After seeing this moment, EXO-Ls on Twitter hilariously wrote: "Yunho held up the encore slogan too soon, look at his passion", "Yunho spoiled our encore slogan! LOOOOL".

On community sites, netizens also left heaps of comments where they LOLed and commented on Yunho's unquenchable 'passion'.