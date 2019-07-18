Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TVXQ show how to bear the 'Hot Hot Hot' summer in new Japanese single MV!

TVXQ have some great tips on how to bear the "Hot Hot Hot" summer this year - by eating hot dogs!

Ahead of the full physical release of their upcoming Japanese single album 'Hot Hot Hot/Mirrors', TVXQ have dropped a colorful and scenic MV for one of their double title tracks. The upbeat summer song also contains quirky, fun lyrics, as TVXQ literally go for some hot dogs, dance on the beach, sail on a boat, and more.

Watch the full "Hot Hot Hot" MV above! TVXQ's 'Hot Hot Hot/Mirrors' is set for release in Japan this July 31 in three unique versions. 

  1. TVXQ
the music video's cute

