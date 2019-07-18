VERIVERY show a more intimate side in next individual 'Veri-Chill' teaser photos

VERIVERY's Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, and Gyehyeon have released a new set of more intimate, 'Chill out' version teaser photos for their comeback.

Contrary to their stark, emphatic 'Chill' version individual teaser images from earlier, the VERIVERY members approach the camera with softer gazes in black and white, as well in warm, welcoming tones.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY's comeback with their 1st single album 'Veri-Chill' is set for this July 31 at 6 PM KST. Look out for teaser images of members Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin tomorrow.