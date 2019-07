Main vocalist Juntae of rookie 3-member boy group TREI recently sang his first ever solo OST since debut, for ongoing KBS2 Mon-Tues drama 'Perfume'!

Titled "Someday", the soft, acoustic pop track is OST Part. 11 of the 'Perfume' OST series. Meanwhile, 'Perfume' tells the story of a genius fashion designer with an illness of the mind, and a mysterious newcomer model, as they begin a new chapter of their lives.





Check out the OST MV for Juntae's "Someday" above.