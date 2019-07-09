Check out 1Team Junghoon's D-1 teaser poster for their comeback with 'Rolling Rolling'



D-1 until 1Team's first ever comeback since debut!



The D-1 version teaser poster for the release of 1Team's 2nd mini album 'Just' features member Junghoon, sporting a chic expression as he's lit up warm orange from below. If you missed individual teaser posters of 1Team's other members from this weekend, you can also find them below.

Meanwhile, 1Team will be meeting with their fans this July 10 at 8 PM KST at their 1st fan-con, in light of their comeback. They plan to perform songs from their 2nd mini album for the first time during the fan-con, before kicking off official music show promotions.

Be ready for 1Team's 2nd mini album 'Just', as well as the full MV for their title track "Rolling Rolling", coming out on July 11 at 6 PM KST!