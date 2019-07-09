SF9 prepare for a race in MV teaser for 'RPM' Japanese ver.

SF9 will be releasing their 5th Japanese single album 'RPM' this coming September 11!
The upcoming single album comes in 3 unique versions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, as well as a normal edition. First press limited edition A contains the Japanese version of "RPM" as well as the Japanese version of "Round and Round", while first press limited edition B contains the Japanese version of "RPM" as well as the Japanese version of "Echo".
Check out a sneak preview of SF9's upgraded, charismatic MV for "RPM" Japanese version in their MV teaser above! Stay tuned for the release of the full MV, coming soon!
