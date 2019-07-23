Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Seventeen hints at a comeback with a mysterious concept film

Carats are buzzing with excitement after Seventeen released a mysterious concept film titled '[Prologue] An Ode 1: Unchained Melody'. Fans believe that this popular boy group is coming back with an album and this visual concept film did not disappoint.

This aesthetic concept film really elevates all the members' visual power and is beautifully done with some incredibly cool effects. Idol groups are continuing to raise the bar for artist videos and this one definitely takes the cake.

Check out the film above! 

