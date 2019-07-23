Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

NCT Dream's Jaemin reveals his extreme eating habits on 'Idol Room'

NCT Dream's Jaemin revealed his extreme eating habits on 'Idol Room'.

On the July 23rd episode, Jaemin revealed he gets somewhat extreme when it comes to food, explaining he puts a ton of cilantro into ramen and a ton of sugar on sweet potatoes. The NCT Dream members also expressed they previously got into arguments because of Jaemin's style of eating.

When the 'Idol Room' hosts were met with Jaemin's food preferences, they were shocked to see he drinks Americanos with 8 shots of espresso. He explained, "I completely wake up if I drink it like that. It's just right for me."

On Jaemin's tendency to drink super sweet bubble teas, Jeno commented, "He puts sugar cubes next to his bed and eats them like snacks."

In other news, NCT Dream are making a comeback with "We Got That" on July 26 KST.

NeaThePea61 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

tbh i do all these things too

maybe i AM jaemin

