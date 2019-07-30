Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE, Kim Chung Ha, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, & Park Ji Hoon announced as 1st performing lineup for '2019 SOBA'

AKP STAFF

This year's upcoming '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards', or '2019 SOBA', has just announced its 1st lineup of performing artists!

The '2019 SOBA' takes place from this August 22-23 for 2 days straight, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. This year's 1st lineup of performers include top girl group TWICE, rising female solo artist Kim Chung Ha, as well as former Wanna One members Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Park Ji Hoon!

You can expect not only hot, spectacular stages from TWICE and Kim Chung Ha, but also very special solo stages from the three former Wanna One members. Stay tuned for even more artist announcements for the '2019 SOBA'!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. TWICE
  3. Park Ji Hoon
  4. Kim Jae Hwan
  5. Ha Sung Woon
0 1,345 Share 88% Upvoted
Are We Finally Seeing the Fall of Yang Hyun-suk?
5 hours ago   15   37,033

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND