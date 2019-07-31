Dynamic Duo's Choiza confesses he's given up on marriage on 'Radio Star'

Shinhwa's Junjin, Dynamic Duo's Choiza, Rhythm Power's Hangzoo, and comedian Kim Na Hee appeared as guests on the July 31 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star'.

On this day, Choiza confessed, "I'm turning 40 this year, so I've decided to give up on marriage," shocking the MCs and fellow guests. He added on, "In my late 30's, I treated marriage as an urgent matter, but I think it would be best now if I became a person who chose not to marry, rather than becoming someone who couldn't get married. So I've given it up."





Choiza also revealed that there was a specific reason he was ultimately able to give up on marriage. "In my life, I have Gaeko's son and daughter nearby. Gaeko's son loves fishing. When we go fishing together, I tend to think, 'I need to raise him up to be a true fisherman'."





