P.O and Song Min Ho are only one day away from releasing their single album 'Tony Lip'!

On July 29, the two rappers released a preview clip for the album's title track "Promise." In the video, P.O can be seen hard at work in the studio as he records his parts of the song. The video ends with him letting out a triumphant "That's it!" as he wraps up his work for the day.

Meanwhile, 'Tony Lip' is set for release on July 30 at 6 PM KST.





Check out the full teaser clip above!