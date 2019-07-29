'Produce X 101's Geum Dong Hyun to appear in pictorial for popular fashion magazine

Geum Dong Hyun has selected to appear in his own magazine pictorial as his very first official activity post-'Produce X 101.'



The news was first reported on July 29 through Korean media outlet TV Report, who shared that the C9 Entertainment trainee will be appearing in a pictorial photo shoot for a popular fashion magazine in early August.





Since appearing on the program, Geum Dong Hyun has allegedly been receiving an outpour of requests to appear in various broadcasts and similar pictorials.



Meanwhile, Geum Dong Hyun finished 'Produce X 101' in 14th place. While he did not make the final group, many of the program's 'national producers' are pushing to debut him through a project group called BY9, comprising of the trainees that landed in positions 12-20 on the show.

Stay tuned for more about Geum Dong Hyun's post-'Produce' activities!