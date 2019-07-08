Netflix Korea drops trailer for 'Stranger Things' special 'Stranger Tour' featuring EXO's Suho and Kai

Netflix Korea is about to drop a very 'strange' new special!

On July 8, the streaming service announced that they will be celebrating the release of the third season of their hit show 'Stranger Things' with a travel special entitled 'Stranger Tour.'





In the special, 'Stranger Things' stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin will be joined by EXO members Suho and Kai for an unforgettable day trip around Seoul, where they will visit a number of tourist spots and experience Korean culture first hand.

In a trailer for the special, the four boys can be seen visiting Seoul's Gwangjang Market, which is well known to be a hub for traditional Korean food. There they split into groups of two to go head-to-head in a speed eating challenge.

Meanwhile, 'Stranger Tour' will be available for streaming starting on July 11 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the trailer above!