Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce X 101' teams struggle to keep up in hilarious 'double speed' versions of concept stages

AKP STAFF

The 'Produce X 101' trainees are showing off their teamwork in hilarious new videos!

On July 8, Mnet released videos of the different concept evaluation groups doing double-time dance performances of their respective original songs. While every so often, a member fell out of place or looked visibly rushed, the members all seemed to be enjoying themselves as they took on the challenge of moving through the choreography at rapid speed.

Meanwhile, in the next episode of 'Produce X 101,' the 20 trainees who will be making it to the show's finale will be revealed. The episode is set to air on July 12 at 11 PM KST.

Check out the speed dance videos below!

[PRETTY GIRL]

[U GOT IT]

[SUPER SPECIAL GIRL]

[SUPER SPECIAL GIRL]

[MOVE]

  1. misc.
  2. PRODUCE X 101
0 3,081 Share 55% Upvoted
Mark (GOT7)
GOT7’s Mark Writes Personal Apology To Fans
21 hours ago   51   38,764

allkpop in your Inbox