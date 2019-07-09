Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Nature reveal highlight medley for 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'

Nature have revealed their highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'.

Nature are making a comeback with a summer concept and upbeat, poppy tracks for the warm weather. "I'm So Pretty" is the title track of the girl group's upcoming mini album. 

Which is your favorite track so far? "I'm So Pretty" is set for release on July 10 KST.

