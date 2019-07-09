Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Jang Moon Bok's group Limitless drop 'Dream Play' debut MV

AKP STAFF

Limitless have made their official debut with "Dream Play". 

Limitless includes members JMVOK (Jang Moon Bok), A.M (Song Hyun Woo), and Heeseok (Yoon Hee Seok) of 'Produce 101' season 2 as well as Raychan (Lee Hwi Chan) of 'MIXNINE'. Their debut track "Dream Play" is about finally achieving their dreams to make their debut and falling into a deep fantasy.

Watch Limitless's "Dream Play" MV above, and let us know what you think of their debut in the comments below.

  1. Limitless
  2. LIMITLESS
  3. DREAM PLAY
2 819 Share 80% Upvoted

0

She_her_her124 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Good fun - nice debut from the guys they display charming visuals that match their vocals. It will be interesting to see if they can make a dent in the ever growing market of K- POP Boy Groups - a distinctive crowning glory of hair just may do it LOL!

Share

0

hiroonakamura599 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

surprisingly nice song. if exo or bts had released this, it would be no1.
It's not good enough to be no1 though but much better than i thought.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS, EXO
BTS And EXO To Receive Dubai Stars
3 hours ago   18   2,643
Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
11 hours ago   9   44,088

allkpop in your Inbox