Jang Moon Bok's group Limitless drop 'Dream Play' debut MV

Limitless have made their official debut with "Dream Play".



Limitless includes members JMVOK (Jang Moon Bok), A.M (Song Hyun Woo), and Heeseok (Yoon Hee Seok) of 'Produce 101' season 2 as well as Raychan (Lee Hwi Chan) of 'MIXNINE'. Their debut track "Dream Play" is about finally achieving their dreams to make their debut and falling into a deep fantasy.



Watch Limitless's "Dream Play" MV above, and let us know what you think of their debut in the comments below.