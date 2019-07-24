Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

28

11

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO's Lay drops 'Honey' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

EXO's Lay has dropped his dance practice video for "Honey"!

"Honey" is Lay's recently released solo digital single, and it was written and composed by the EXO member himself. The dance practice video above gives fans a clear look at the choreography apart from the digital honey concept of the music video.

  1. EXO
  2. Lay
  3. HONEY
0 3,092 Share 72% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND