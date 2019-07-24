EXO's Lay drops 'Honey' dance practice video

EXO's Lay has dropped his dance practice video for "Honey"!
"Honey" is Lay's recently released solo digital single, and it was written and composed by the EXO member himself. The dance practice video above gives fans a clear look at the choreography apart from the digital honey concept of the music video.
