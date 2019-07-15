Momoland, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, and fromis_9 dance-off to 'Boy With Luv' in trailer for 'Idol Cover Dance Challenge'

Some of today's hottest girl groups have come together for a new exciting dance project!

On July 15, SBS released a trailer for their 'Idol Cover Dance Challenge' series through their official SBS KPOP PLAY YouTube channel, which focuses on a range of idol-related digital content.





In the 'coming soon' trailer, members of Oh My Girl (Bini, Yooa, Mimi), Cosmic Girls (Dayoung, Eunseo, Yeoreum), Momoland (Jane, Hyebin, Nancy), and fromis_9 (Saerom, Nagyeong, Jiheon) are surrounded by fans as they dance off to BTS's 'Boy With Luv' in color-coded team shirts. The idols are not only seen dancing with their fellow members, but even syncing up choreography with girls from other groups as well.

While outside of the title itself, the premise of the program is currently unknown, the participation of such popular idol groups is only raising fans' anticipation and curiosity over what kind of dance challenge this program will entail.

Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned for more news about the project!