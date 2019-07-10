Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

KNK is edgy in MV teaser for their upcoming single 'Sunset'

KNK is taking their high fashion concept to the next level in their MV teaser for upcoming single "Sunset"

The boys are seen dancing in a charismatic fashion under moody red gel lights. Their visuals are striking and are suitable for the dark and catchy beat that could be played on the runway of a fashion show. The end of the teaser shows us a short snippet of the choreography and it seems to involve one of the members dangling from the arms of two other members!

Check out the teaser below. Do you like this concept on KNK?

so excited for this!!

