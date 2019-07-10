Rookie boy group 1Team announces their official fanclub name on the D-Day of their comeback!

During their 1st ever domestic fan-con 'Just' which took place on July 10, rookie boy group 1Team revealed their official fan club name!

1Team fans will officially be called 'Team One' from now on - a play on 1Team's group name read backward. In Korean, the word "팀원" (pronounced 'team-one') also means "a single member of a team".

Meanwhile, 1Team will be making their first ever comeback since debut this July 11 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album, 'Just'! Check out the D-Day poster for their comeback title track "Rolling Rolling" below!