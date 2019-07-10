Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 minutes ago

Rookie boy group 1Team announces their official fanclub name on the D-Day of their comeback!

AKP STAFF

During their 1st ever domestic fan-con 'Just' which took place on July 10, rookie boy group 1Team revealed their official fan club name!

1Team fans will officially be called 'Team One' from now on - a play on 1Team's group name read backward. In Korean, the word "팀원" (pronounced 'team-one') also means "a single member of a team".

Meanwhile, 1Team will be making their first ever comeback since debut this July 11 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album, 'Just'! Check out the D-Day poster for their comeback title track "Rolling Rolling" below!

  1. 1Team
0 181 Share Be the first to vote
Jimin, BoA, LE, Hyerin, Amber, Taeyeon, Tiffany Young, Whee In, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa, Suzy, Hyolyn, Choi Yoo Jung, HyunA
Female idols with stunning tattoos
47 minutes ago   3   9,892
CL
CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador
1 hour ago   3   2,718

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND