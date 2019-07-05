Honey Popcorn dance in the clouds in 'De-aeseohsta' MV

Honey Popcorn dropped their music video for "De-aeseohsta".



In the MV, Honey Popcorn, who are known for having members who are Japanese adult video stars, find counterparts to themselves and dance among the clouds. "De-aeseohsta" is about being too shy to approach someone you have feelings for, but taking the steps slowly.



Check out Honey Popcorn's "De-aeseohsta" MV above!



