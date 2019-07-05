Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Honey Popcorn dance in the clouds in 'De-aeseohsta' MV

AKP STAFF

Honey Popcorn dropped their music video for "De-aeseohsta".

In the MV, Honey Popcorn, who are known for having members who are Japanese adult video stars, find counterparts to themselves and dance among the clouds. "De-aeseohsta" is about being too shy to approach someone you have feelings for, but taking the steps slowly.

Check out Honey Popcorn's "De-aeseohsta" MV above!   

  1. Honey Popcorn
  2. DE-AESEOHSTA
1 679 Share 0% Upvoted

0

9AF576 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Well, I guess some people aren't suppose to see it.

Share
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW no longer appearing at 'KCON 2019 NY'
20 hours ago   34   18,607

allkpop in your Inbox