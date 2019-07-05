Honey Popcorn dropped their music video for "De-aeseohsta".
In the MV, Honey Popcorn, who are known for having members who are Japanese adult video stars, find counterparts to themselves and dance among the clouds. "De-aeseohsta" is about being too shy to approach someone you have feelings for, but taking the steps slowly.
Check out Honey Popcorn's "De-aeseohsta" MV above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Honey Popcorn dance in the clouds in 'De-aeseohsta' MV
Honey Popcorn dropped their music video for "De-aeseohsta".
1 679 Share 0% Upvoted
Log in to comment