Mnet's 'World Klass' introduces first trainee from China, Kenny

Mnet's 'World Klass' has unveiled its very first trainee from China, Kenny.

The 11th trainee revealed out of a total of 20, Kenny specializes in vocals and acting. Appropriately to his skill sets, the trainee captivates with his strong, definitive brows and features.





After introducing all 20 contestants, Mnet's upcoming, global boy group survival program 'World Klass' will begin its mission of debuting a 10-member, worldwide idol group known as TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Catch the premiere of 'Workd Klass' some time this September!