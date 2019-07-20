Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Mnet's 'World Klass' introduces first trainee from China, Kenny

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'World Klass' has unveiled its very first trainee from China, Kenny.

The 11th trainee revealed out of a total of 20, Kenny specializes in vocals and acting. Appropriately to his skill sets, the trainee captivates with his strong, definitive brows and features. 

After introducing all 20 contestants, Mnet's upcoming, global boy group survival program 'World Klass' will begin its mission of debuting a 10-member, worldwide idol group known as TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Catch the premiere of 'Workd Klass' some time this September!

  1. misc.
1 602 Share 33% Upvoted

0

OpalSprings6720 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

So many girl groups and boy groups debuting. And so many competitions- I honestly can't keep up anymore lol.

Does anyone else feel that the majority of these agencies and studios are just cashing in on the current K-pop global wave? Putting kids through basically torture for the 0.01% chance to actually make it? I love K-pop but it feels completely saturated... the sheer number of trainees and music competitions is staggering 🤯


I'm just going to stick to BTS, Big Bang (without he who shall not be named🤬); mourn 2NE1; beg for for Lee Hi to be released again; AKMU to be returned 😭 & jam to for Day6's tunneesss.

I'm getting too tired haha of such shizz. Heize it is for lil ole me.

Share
Gaeko, EXO, Sehun, Chanyeol
EXO-SC drop 'Just Us 2' feat. Gaeko MV
1 hour ago   4   593
misc.
Rumors About Mnet Faking 'Produce X 101' Votes
12 hours ago   68   54,110

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND