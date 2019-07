'M2's original idol mukbang series is back for a brand new season, with a female host this time - GFriend's Yerin!

Yerin's very own weekly mukbang series will go by the title 'Niyam Niyam'. You can watch Yerin showcase her adorable mukbang skills beginning this July 10 at 10 PM KST via 'M2's official YouTube.

Previously, 'M2' partnered up with MONSTA X's Shownu for his own mukbang series, 'Om Nom Nom Nom'. Check out Yerin's cute teaser above!