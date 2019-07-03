Kim Chung Ha takes her 1st win with 'Snapping' on this week's 'Show Champion'!

Solo artist Kim Chung Ha claimed her 1st music show win with her latest title track "Snapping", on the July 3 broadcast of MBC Music's 'Show Champion'!

After delivering a brief winning speech and an encore performance at the end of 'Show Champion', Kim Chung Ha also shared additional thanks via her official Twitter! She wrote, "I'm just starting my 'Snapping' promotions, so thank you for your adoration. I was able to receive such a great award and gain energy thanks to Byulharang. I'll continue to show you a good image."

Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha recently returned with her 4th mini album 'Flourishing'.

